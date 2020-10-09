Govt allows onion export once again after banning it last month; retail prices of onion further rise

Even after the ban imposed on onion exports last month, prices climbed further to Rs 51 per kg as of 1 October 2020.

The government today allowed the export of 10,000 MT onion, which was banned in the last month. However, the export shipments of Bangalore Rose Onion shall be allowed only through the Chennai port and export has to be completed by the end of this fiscal year 2020-21, said a statement by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. The exporters will also have to get a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Karnataka certifying the item and the quantity to be exported, the statement added. In mid-September, the government had banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect in an effort to increase availability and checking the price of the commodity in the domestic market. However, the prices have only swelled up since then.

Onion prices, which remained benign until August, witnessed a sudden surge in the month of September, forcing the government to immediately ban the exports of all varieties of onions. Onion prices were Rs 20-22 per kg during June-August, but it dramatically rose to Rs 30 per kg, as of September 10, according to the Price Monitoring Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs. However, even after the ban, onion prices climbed further to Rs 51 per kg as of 1 October 2020.

India’s exports of agriculture commodities shot up during the lockdown months of March-June 2020. As India stepped forward to become a kitchen for the world, the exports of agricultural commodities during the period skyrocketed by 23.24 per cent on-year to Rs 25,552.7 crores, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Meanwhile, the government had said that self-reliant agriculture is critical for the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat; and for this, agricultural export is extremely important as besides earning foreign exchange for the country, the exports help farmers, producers, and exporters to take advantage of a wider international market and increase their income.