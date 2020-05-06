Govt allows hand sanitizer exports but not the coronavirus killer

The government said that the previous notification is amended to the extent that only alcohol-based hand sanitizers are prohibited for export.

The government has clarified that the non-alcohol based sanitizers can be exported and the export ban is only on the alcohol-based sanitizers. In a notification released by the Department of Commerce, the government said that the previous notification is amended to the extent that only alcohol-based hand sanitizers are prohibited for export. Earlier, the government said in a release that exports of sanitizers will be banned and the ban on ventilators to artificial respiratory apparatus, oxygen therapy apparatus, and any other breathing appliance will be extended due to coronavirus scare in the country.

The government has strictly banned the alcohol-based sanitizers and not the non-alcohol based versions because only the former is effective in killing coronavirus. The alcohol-based versions typically contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol, or n-propanol, with versions containing 60 per cent to 95 per cent alcohol. The US Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has recommended consumers to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol to kill coronavirus.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the country is looking forward to the shortage of hand sanitizers. Even as various companies such as Tata Chemicals and NIVEA India have come forward to make hand sanitizers, the government does not want to take a risk by allowing the companies to export the product which can, at times, decide the fate of life. Meanwhile, hand sanitizers rapidly went out of the market as soon as the coronavirus entered India. While the prices of hand sanitizers were dramatically raised, many fake hand sanitizers were also caught by the administration.