Govt aims to develop 50 low-cost airports

In a bid to enhance regional connectivity in the country, the civil aviation ministry is expected to develop 50 low-cost airports across the country in collaboration with state governments.

According to Union civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, in the last one year, 10 airports will be operational all over the country and the Union government is confident of turning the wishlist into work list.

“We have been consulting all the chief ministers and most of them have ensured support for the regional connectivity scheme. The airlines have also inquired about it,” added Raju.

Maharashtra will become the first state to sign an agreement with the ministry of civil aviation to develop airports at places like Solapur, Gondia and others.

The government’s civil aviation policy has proposed a levy on ticket prices of flights between metro cities to fund regional connectivity.

The minister also said the Union government is committed to making India an aviation hub as the regional connectivity scheme will help increase the number of passengers flown every year.

Raju also assured that the Union government will give equal importance to every state and successful implementation of the regional connectivity scheme will help improve the economy of the state.