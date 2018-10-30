Government to promote education sector to increase services’ share in GDP, says Suresh Prabhu

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 3:13 PM

The government will work on promoting the growth of the education sector to help increase the share of overall service sector in the country's economy, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday.

Suresh Prabhu, education sector, services share in GDP, artificial intelligence, robotics, big data, education sectorPrabhu also said that the educational institutes have to keep in mind the emerging challenges being faced by industries and introduce modern technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and big data. (Reuters)

The government will work on promoting the growth of the education sector to help increase the share of overall service sector in the country’s economy, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday. He said that the services sector currently contributes about two-third in India’s gross domestic product (GDP). “We want to increase the share of the sector in the economy, and education is an important sector in this, and we will promote it,” he said while speaking at the Higher Education Summit 2018 here.

He said that the government was working with different universities and institutions in this regard. He added that as employment generation is a major challenge, promoting growth of services sector would help dealing with the issue. In February, the Union Cabinet had decided to give focused attention to 12 champion service sectors and mandated the identified nodal ministries and departments to formulate sectoral action plans under the dedicated fund of Rs 5,000 crore.

The 12 champion service sectors includes IT, tourism and hospitality, transport, accounting, audio visual, legal, education and environment. Prabhu also said that the educational institutes have to keep in mind the emerging challenges being faced by industries and introduce modern technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and big data.

Speaking at the summit, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Sudhanshu Pandey said that there was a need for increase integration and collaboration between industry and universities. Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said that there is a need to focus on issues like quality, research, employability and internationalisation of institutes. He said that research is a key for higher educational institutes, and for that there was a need to attract investments and funds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Government to promote education sector to increase services’ share in GDP, says Suresh Prabhu
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition