Government to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in first half of FY19; announces short-term securities

The government will borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal year 2018-19, DEA Subhash Chandra Garg said on Monday, adding that the government will be also be introducing the issuance of different government securities in 1-4 year bucket, besides the benchmark 10-year securities.

The government has pegged the fiscal deficit for the fiscal year 2019 at 3.3%, which in absolute terms will be 6.42 lakh crore. Last fiscal, the government had borrowed Rs 3.72 lakh crore in the first half. Giving details of different buckets of government securities, Subhash Chandra Garg will issue 8.3% of bonds in 1-4 year bucket.

Here’s all you need to know: