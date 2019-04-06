Government should remove all bottlenecks for law abiding entrepreneurs: NR Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. (Reuters)

Government should remove all bottlenecks for law abiding entrepreneurs in a quest to create jobs, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said Saturday. He, however, did not elaborate or indicated the bottlenecks at the convocation speech of IIM-Calcutta. Murthy said the government should be an impartial regulator. First duty as a civil servant should be an impartial regulator,” he said, adding “All government should stick to minimum government and maximum governance.”

He said that governance and transparency should get importance. Murthy also advocated that government should resist temptation of getting into or staying into a business.

“Jish desh mein sarkar byapari hota hai us desh mein log bhekhari ho jate hai (In a country where government turns into a businessman, people of that country slips into poverty), he said. Murthy said no country can progress unless every citizen is happy.

He reminded Roosevelt’s four freedoms: the freedom of speech and expression, the freedom to worship God in his own way, freedom from want (hunger) and freedom from fear to the graduating students and asked them to protect these. These should be birthright of citizens of the country irrespective of their religion, region, economic, education and social background and language.

The IIM-C for the first time awarded Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees instead of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) instead of Fellow Programme in Management.