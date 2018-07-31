​​​
  3. Government seeks Parliament’s nod for Rs 11,698 cr additional expenditure

The government today sought Parliament's approval for additional gross additional expenditure of Rs 11,697.92 crore for the current fiscal.

Published: July 31, 2018 2:05 PM
Besides, the government has sought a token provision of Rs 1.02 crore for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases of new service or new instrument of service. The government is seeking Parliament’s nod to spend Rs 1,791.62 crore for the Agriculture Ministry, Rs 1,500 crore of the Textiles Ministry and Rs 1,057.84 crore for the Defence Ministry.

The government is also seeking Rs 1,708 crore for the Petroleum Ministry. The money would be given towards grants for creation of capital assets under various schemes. Under the head ‘technical supplementary demands for grants’, the government has sought Rs 980 crore for infusion of equity in Air India under the “turn around plan”.

As per the document tabled in Parliament, the government has sought approval to spend Rs 463.31 crore for the Food and Public Distribution Ministry. Among others the amount would be used for creation of a buffer stock of sugar.

