Government, private sectors should ensure skilled ecosystem: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at India Skills Regional Competitions (Eastern Chapter) 2018.

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the government and the private sector should work together to ensure a skilled ecosystem.

“It is imperative that the government and the private sector work hand in hand to ensure a successful skilled ecosystem. We are also partnering with countries like Japan, Germany, and the UAE to ensure global opportunities of training and employment for India’s youths,” said Pradhan.

“We need to ensure convergence at every step to ensure that we engage our youths meaningfully if we wish to see the ‘New India’ of our dreams,” said the Minister.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship along with the National Skill Development Corporation on Sunday announced the commencement of India Skills Regional Competitions (Eastern Chapter) 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

The event also marked the 3rd anniversary celebration of Skill India Mission, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

India Skills Regional East will showcase 225 plus competitors from 22 states competing across 27 skills ranging from mobile robotics, automobile technology, cooking, bricklaying, CNC milling, and web designing.

The winners will compete at the national-level competition, where they would compete with winners from other regions to win a chance of representing India at World Skills 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

He said the government is focused on more skill training institutes, organising events and get more industry leaders to this region to develop a strong skill ecosystem to prevent local youths from migrating to other states.

The Minister said that 10 of the 115 aspirational districts identified were in Odisha and will get special focus with regard to skill development.