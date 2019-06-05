Government mulling over fixing nutrient-based subsidy rate for urea: Sources

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2019 5:43:07 PM

According to sources, the NBS rate for urea had not been fixed so far because of certain apprehensions, which the current officials in the ministry feel can be resolved easily.

The fertiliser ministry is thinking on fixing a NBS rate for urea also. ?The modalities are under discussion,? the source added.

Government is mulling over fixing a nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rate for urea in order to promote balanced use of the fertiliser and bring in efficiency in the industry, according to sources. In 2010, the government had launched the NBS programme under which a fixed amount of subsidy, decided on an annual basis, is provided on each grade of subsidised phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers, except for urea, based on the nutrient content present in them.

“We have already introduced the NBS in case of P&K fertilisers. But in case of urea, because of implementation concerns, it had not been implemented so far. The new government may consider to implement it,” a highly placed source told PTI.

The fertiliser ministry is thinking on fixing a NBS rate for urea also. “The modalities are under discussion,” the source added.

They said, that fixing NBS rate for urea will encourage balanced use of urea and bring in efficiency in the fertiliser industry by infusing bit of competition.

Currently, urea is the only controlled fertilizer and is sold at a statutory notified uniform sale price. Its maximum retail price is fixed at Rs 5,360 per tonne. It is the most commonly used fertiliser because it is highly subsidised.

According to sources, the NBS rate for urea had not been fixed so far because of certain apprehensions, which the current officials in the ministry feel can be resolved easily.

“The NBS can be fixed without removing urea from the Fertiliser Control order. Within the broad control parameters, you can have the flexibility to adjust to the market situation. It is possible to fix a NBS rate for urea,” they said.

On concern that urea prices will go up if it is decontrolled like P&K fertilisers, sources said, in that case, the government will not completely decontrol and will keep the price band within a range depending upon the market situation. The price band can be revised periodically.

On apprehension that cheaper urea imports may hit domestic PSUs, sources said, this can be addressed by retaining the channelised imports by keeping control over quantity of shipments to ensure that cheaper soil nutrient is not dumped in the country.

On concern about easy availability of urea across the country, sources said this can be addressed by retaining movement control under the essential commodities act.

“In P&K, we have retained 20 per cent of movement control. Here we can have 40 per cent movement control,” they said.

India had manufactured 240 lakh tonnes of urea during 2018-19 fiscal and imported 69 lakh tonnes to meet the domestic requirement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Government mulling over fixing nutrient-based subsidy rate for urea: Sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition