Government launches real-time-market in electricity

Union Power Minister RK Singh formally launched the real-time-marjet (RTM) in electricity on Wednesday. The mechanism gives more operational flexibility to thermal power producers, who can now sell additional power in the spot market where power distribution companies (discoms) procure lower volumes of electricity that what was scheduled by them earlier.

To their benefit, discoms now also have the option of buying power through real-time market when renewable sources are not able to supply as promised due to vagaries of nature.

“Earlier regime of managing the grid by load shedding due to last minute changes can be easily avoided,” Singh said.

RTM provides 48 auction windows through the day on the power exchange platforms.