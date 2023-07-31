scorecardresearch
Government invites applications from exporters for allocation of wheat quota for Bhutan

In a trade notice, the DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) has laid out a detailed procedure for allocation of quota for export of wheat, ‘atta’ and ‘maida’ on humanitarian and food security grounds, based on requests received from Bhutan.

Written by PTI
Updated:
It said the government has approved export of 14,184 tonne of wheat grain; 5,326 tonne of wheat flour (atta); 15,226 tonne of maida to Bhutan in 2023-24 .

The government has invited applications from exporters to allocate quota for exports of wheat to Bhutan during 2023-24 on humanitarian and food security grounds.

It said the government has approved export of 14,184 tonne of wheat grain; 5,326 tonne of wheat flour (atta); 15,226 tonne of maida to Bhutan in 2023-24 .”Accordingly, applications are invited from exporters for allocation of quota,” it said. As per the procedure, the minimum threshold for these products will be 100 tonne by land transport to the neighbouring country.

“Application would be allowed only if the exporter applies for quantity more than the minimum threshold,” it said. In a separate notification, DGFT said it has banned exports of de-oiled rice bran till November 30 this year. India is a major exporter of de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry. “Export policy of de-oiled rice bran is amended from free to prohibited with immediate effect up to November 30, 2023,” DGFT, under the commerce ministry, said.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 14:06 IST

