Government has no proposal to ask RBI for Rs 3.6 lakh crore, fiscal math on track, says Subhash Chandra Garg

By: | Updated: November 9, 2018 1:52 PM

Clearing the air on the plan to seek Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the RBI, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said that the government’s “fiscal math is completely on track” and no such proposal is being considered.

BRICS, credit rating, India, Subhash Chandra GargThe only proposal under discussion is to put in place appropriate economic capital framework of RBI, Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted. (IE)

Clearing the air on the plan to seek Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the RBI, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said that the government’s “fiscal math is completely on track” and no such proposal is being considered. The only proposal under discussion is to put in place appropriate economic capital framework of RBI, Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted.

“Lot of misinformed speculation is going around in media. Government’s fiscal math is completely on track. There is no proposal to ask RBI to transfer 3.6 or 1 lakh crore, as speculated..”, he tweeted.

Government’s FD in FY 2013-14 was 5.1%. From 2014-15 onwards, Government has succeeded in bringing it down substantially. We will end the FY 2018-19 with FD of 3.3%. Government has actually foregone 70000 crore of budgeted market borrowing this year,” Garg also said.

