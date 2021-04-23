  • MORE MARKET STATS

Government had no outstanding loans from RBI in April 16 week

By: |
April 23, 2021 6:01 PM

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week as well.

State governments had 53.84 billion rupees ($717.84 million )of loans from the RBI in the week ended April 16, compared with 23.55 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.State governments had 53.84 billion rupees ($717.84 million )of loans from the RBI in the week ended April 16, compared with 23.55 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended April 16, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the previous week as well.

Related News

State governments had 53.84 billion rupees ($717.84 million )of loans from the RBI in the week ended April 16, compared with 23.55 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Government had no outstanding loans from RBI in April 16 week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Forex reserves jump USD 1.193 billion to USD 582.406 billion
2Govt to provide free food grains to poor under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in May, June: Officials
3UK sees budget deficit rise to highest rate since 1946