Government extends import restrictions on peas till March 31

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 5:21 PM

The commerce ministry Monday extended the import restrictions on peas for another three months till March 31, 2019. Such measures help in curbing cheaper imports and boost local prices.

import restrictions, import restrictions on peas, DGFT, pulses import, indiaThe ministry has restricted imports of peas “for the period from January 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.

India is the largest producer of pulses in the world. The target for pulses production is 24 million tonne for 2018-19, marginally up from 23.95 million tonne in 2017-18.

(More details are awaited.)

