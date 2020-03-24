Government expenditure system declared as essential service

Published: March 24, 2020 7:36:24 AM

In the office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure said that absence of staff should not be a reason for any delay or non-functioning of the payment and accounting systems. 

According to extant rules, up to 10% of the Budget could be spent in March.

Keeping in mind the year-end rush and loosening the purse strings to cope with the impact of coronavirus, the finance ministry on Monday declared the government expenditure system to be an essential service, thereby ordering all offices connected with the payment functions to remain open on working hours.

This measure will ensure that in these challenging times, the expenditure system functions quickly to cope with any emergent needs," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

