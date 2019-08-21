Government expects to meet target of 1.2 crore houses under PMAY by early 2020

The committee for monitoring and sanctioning of projects under ‘Housing for All’, which is chaired by MoHUA secretary, has so far sanctioned 84 lakh housing units.

The ministry of housing and urban development (MoHUA) expects to meet the target of constructing around 1.12 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by early next year, which is two years before its scheduled deadline of 2022.

The committee for monitoring and sanctioning of projects under ‘Housing for All’, which is chaired by MoHUA secretary, has so far sanctioned 84 lakh housing units. Around 24 lakh houses have been delivered and work has begun on another 48-50 lakh units, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the National Real Estate Development Council’s national convention.

“The 2022 target of a pucca home with basic facilities in the name of lady of every household in the country will be achieved two years in advance. We had earlier calculated 1 crore houses till 2022, but we later revised out assessment and revised the target to 1.12 crore houses,” Puri said.

Speaking to reporters on sidelines of the event, he said there are around 48-50 lakh houses which are currently grounded (construction starting), but this number will also rise to 75 lakh.