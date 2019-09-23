Government estimates kharif crop output at 140.57 MT in 2019-20

Sowing of the kharif (summer) crops is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards.
The country’s foodgrain production is estimated slightly lower at 140.57 million tonnes in the kharif season of 2019-20 crop year on likely fall in rice and pulses output, according to a latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry. Foodgrains production stood at 141.71 million tonnes (MT) in the kharif season of the 2018-19 crop year (July-June). Sowing of the kharif (summer) crops is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards.
