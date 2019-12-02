Government earmarks Rs 937 crore for exploration of non-CIL blocks in FY20

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2019 5:47:27 PM

Regional exploration has been planned for 37 coal blocks and 10 lignite blocks whereas detailed drilling has been planned for 121 coal blocks and one lignite block, Joshi said adding that such exploration programme is approved every year.

coal, coal india, coal demand, coal suppy, coal india ltd, coal blocks, coal minesExploration of non-CIL coal blocks is carried out under the Central Sector Scheme ‘Exploration of Coal & Lignite’ of the coal ministry. (Reuters)

The government has allocated Rs 937 crore for exploration of mines that are not associated with Coal India, for the ongoing financial year, Parliament was informed on Monday. Of this fund, Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for regional exploration and Rs 817 crore for detailed drilling, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

“The government has allocated funds of Rs 937 crore…in the current financial year 2019-20 for carrying out exploration in non-CIL (Coal India) blocks in coal and lignite,” he said. Regional exploration has been planned for 37 coal blocks and 10 lignite blocks whereas detailed drilling has been planned for 121 coal blocks and one lignite block, Joshi said adding that such exploration programme is approved every year.

ALSO READ | India’s economic growth likely to remain subdued in near future, says report

Exploration of non-CIL coal blocks is carried out under the Central Sector Scheme ‘Exploration of Coal & Lignite’ of the coal ministry. Under this scheme, both regional exploration and detailed drilling of these blocks are conducted.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty, Reverse Repo Rate? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Government earmarks Rs 937 crore for exploration of non-CIL blocks in FY20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1From business-friendly CM to welfarist PM, Modi can reinvent himself again to fix Indian economy
2Manufacturing PMI improves marginally in November but companies shed jobs for first time in 20 months
3Robots to check tax evasion in India; here’s how other countries use AI, tech to fight corruption