Government detects GST evasion of Rs 70,000 crore since tax’s launch

The finance ministry on Monday said that the central GST authorities have detected evasion of Rs 70,206 crore between July 1, 2017 launch of GST and January, 2020. The tax department managed to recover nearly half of this amount (Rs 34,591 crore), minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in Lok Sabha.

The incidence of GST evasion could be much higher if cases detected by state GST authorities are also taken into account, experts said. A total of 16,393 cases of evasion were detected by central authorities leading to 336 arrests, the ministry said. It added that in 31 of these cases, prosecution cases have been filed.

Data showed that Delhi topped the list of states and union territories with 2991 cases of GST evasion involving Rs 9,364 crore. However, the quantum of tax evasion was highest in Maharashtra at Rs 17,003 crore from 2043 cases.

While authorities have managed to recover 50% or more of the evaded amount in most states, Goa fared the worst with only Rs 87.5 crore recovered whereas GST evasion detected was at Rs 7,557 crore.