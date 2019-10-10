Government constitutes panel to suggest measures to augment GST revenue

The terms of reference of the panel include making suggestions about systemic changes in goods and services tax (GST) including checks and balances to prevent misuse and measures to improve voluntary compliance.
The government has constituted a committee of officers to suggest measures to augment GST revenue collections and administration. “The committee should consider a wide range of reforms so that a comprehensive list of suggestions may emerge,” an official order said.
Policy measures and relevant changes needed in the law, improved compliance monitoring and anti-evasion measures using better data analytics and better administrative coordination also form part of its terms of reference, the order said. “The committee shall submit its first report within 15 days to the GST Council Secretariat,” it added.
