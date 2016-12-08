Government approves monetisation of public funded operational National Highways

The proceeds from such monetisation will go to the Consolidated Fund of India and are to be ring-fenced for utilisation by the National Highways Authority of India, he said. (Source: Reuters)

Government has approved monetisation of public funded operational national highway projects that are generating toll revenue for at least two years, Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of State for Mansukh L Mandaviya said during Question Hour that approval has been given for at least two years after start of operation through the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model.

“The recycling of brownfield assets shall be done by inviting bids under the model in which foreign pension funds can also participate subject to the bidder satisfying the eligibility ceriteria required in the bid,” he said.

The proceeds from such monetisation will go to the Consolidated Fund of India and are to be ring-fenced for utilisation by the National Highways Authority of India, he said.

Mandaviya said as of now, 75 operational national highway projects have been identified for monetisation under the TOT model. The aggregate length of these projects is around 4,500 km and their annual toll collection is around Rs 2,700 crore.