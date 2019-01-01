Goods & Services Tax gaffe: Govt gives two vastly different numbers on GST evasion

The highest amount of GST evasion was detected in Maharashtra which stood at nearly Rs 3,900 crore.

In two different replies to Lok Sabha questions made within a gap of a fortnight, the government came out with two vastly different numbers on goods and services tax (GST) evasion. On December 14, it said an amount of Rs 12,767 crore was found to be evaded by taxpayers during the April-November period, while two weeks later on December 28, it said the evasion during April-October was Rs 38,896 crore.

When contacted, official sources said the December 28 reply in Parliament was erroneous — it was an aggregate evasion under excise, service tax and GST instead of GST alone — and would be corrected soon.

The sources added there were nearly 3,200 cases of GST evasion identified by the indirect tax authority in April-November. Of these, the department has recovered Rs 7,909 crore pertaining to 2,634 cases.

The highest amount of GST evasion was detected in Maharashtra which stood at nearly Rs 3,900 crore. However, the tax department managed to recover Rs 2,475 crore from the evaded amount.

As for other indirect taxes, the government during April-October period detected evasion of Rs 3,028 crore under central excise, Rs 26,108 crore under service tax and Rs 6,966 under customs.

The government further said it has employed several measures to check evasion, including e-way bill squads and intelligence-based enforcement. Further, the department was engaged in systematic analysis of data originating from online return filing, and has also set up directorate general of analytics and risk management to segregate taxpayers that are more likely to be involved in evasion.