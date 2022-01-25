  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goods dispatches pick up: E-way bill generation up 11.5% for week ended Jan 23

E-way bill generations stood at 4.96 crore in the first 23 days of January with a daily average of 21.57 lakh.

Written by FE Bureau
The January (December transactions) GST collections will likely exceed December collections by a decent margin.
The January (December transactions) GST collections will likely exceed December collections by a decent margin.

E-way bill generation under the goods and services tax (GST) system rose 11.5% to 23.52 lakh/day for the week ended January 23, compared with 21.1 lakh/day in the previous week, indicating a pick-up in goods dispatches. E-way bill generations stood at 4.96 crore in the first 23 days of January with a daily average of 21.57 lakh.

The daily e-way bill generation rose 13% on month to 23.1 lakh in December compared with 20.38 lakh in November. With Covid cases surging after the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus and restrictions imposed in many parts of the country, the shipments got impacted in the first half of January.

E-way bill generation was 7.16 crore for December, the second-highest monthly data since the online system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, reflecting an uptick in demand during the year-end. October e-way bills at 7.35 crore were the highest monthly number, thanks to a spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders.

E-way bills fell to a five-month low in November as demand moderated after the festivities. Higher e-way bills generation gets reflected in higher GST revenues. Gross GST collections came in at about Rs 1.3 lakh crore in December (November transactions), despite a 17% on-month reduction in e-way bills generated in November, due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration. The January (December transactions) GST collections will likely exceed December collections by a decent margin.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.