‘Good signs’ on US-China trade, Donald Trump says ahead of Xi Jinping talks

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 12:06 AM

President Donald Trump Friday lauded "good signs" ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on resolving their trade war.

US-China trade, Donald Trump,  Xi Jinping, Buenos Aires, G20 summit, White House“There’s some good signs, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said in Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit and was to have dinner with Xi on Saturday. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump Friday lauded “good signs” ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on resolving their trade war. “There’s some good signs, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said in Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit and was to have dinner with Xi on Saturday. “If we could make a deal, that would be good. I think they want to, and I think we’d like to.” Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on more than USD 250 billion in Chinese imports so far this year, demanding that Beijing end allegedly unfair trade practices and reverse industrial policies criticized by other major economies.

China responded with its own tariffs on USD 110 billion in US goods. But Trump has threatened to target the remaining USD 267 billion worth of Chinese imports as well, hitting Apple iPhones and laptops produced in China. Ahead of the G20, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow detailed what Trump wants out of China.

Also read| G20 Summit 2018: PM Narendra Modi assures UN chief to play a responsible role at climate talks in Poland

“China should change its practices and come into the community of responsible trading nations,” Kudlow said, stressing that he considers the US economy in far better shape than China’s to weather a prolonged trade war. “We are in a position to deal with it and handle it very well,” he told reporters. China will have to give way on “fairness and reciprocity,” he said, warning that US concerns over intellectual property theft and China’s forced technology transfers “must be solved”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. ‘Good signs’ on US-China trade, Donald Trump says ahead of Xi Jinping talks
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition