Good News! Monsoon to cover entire country in next 2-3 days, says IMD

“The ongoing heavy rainfall spell is very likely to continue for next 2-3 days over parts of Northwestern States,” IMD said. (Image: PTI)

Monsoon update: The Indian Meteorological Department today said that monsoon will cover the entire country in the next 2-3 days. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Rajasthan and thus the entire country during next 2-3 days,” IMD ( Indian Meteorological Department) said in a press release. Notably, widespread rainfall activity was observed over northwest India with heavy rainfall at isolated places. “The ongoing heavy rainfall spell is very likely to continue for next 2-3 days over parts of Northwestern States,” the weather forecaster said.

Meanwhile, southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, most parts of East Rajasthan, some parts of West Rajasthan, entire Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh & Punjab. Rains have also been lashing Mumbai in the last 2-3 days. The department has predicted heavy rains in the financial capital within next 24 hours. Earlier this week, the water-logging created disruption to public transport including Indian Railway’s western zone trains. However, some of the trains are running as per schedule. The torrential rains also led to death of four people in the Mumbai city.

On Monday, a building had also collapsed in Wadala East’s Antop Hill which led to damage of cars. Yesterday, the body had predicted heavy thunderstorms across north and west India ahead of the monsoon. Meanwhile, the Skymet Weather predicted moderate rains in the capital on 28, and 29 June, accompanied with warm to humid weather. The capital also witnessed a drizzle in parts late on 26 June and early on 27 June.

According to forecasts, thunderstorm accompanied with squall and Hail is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand. At the same time, thunderstorm accompanied with squall is likely over Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.