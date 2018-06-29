Good News! Monsoon covers entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal schedule, says IMD

The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30. (PTI)

Monsoon update: The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that monsoon has covered the entire country 17 days ahead of its normal schedule. “The monsoon today covered the entire country,” PTI reported citing Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra. The department also said that monsoon has reached Sriganganagar, that is its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan. Otherwise, the normal date to reach Sriganganagar was July 15.

The monsoon covers the entire country by July 1 but West Rajasthan gets rains later, PTI reported citing him. But this year, due to good easterly rains, it has taken the rains to the entire country early, PTI further reported citing Mohapatra. The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30.

In 2017, the country received 97 percent rainfall, which is considered normal. Earlier the IMD said India in 2018 is, quantitatively, likely to receive 97 percent rainfall of LPA with error estimate of plus-minus four per cent. Region-wise, the rainfall this time is likely to be 100 percent of LPA over northwest India, 99 percent of LPA over central India, 95 per cent over southern peninsula and 93 per cent of LPA over northeast India. All these calculations come with a model error of eight percent.

This year, monsoon touched Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It battered the western coast in the first half of June. However, after a brief lull, it made a steady advance.

Yesterday, it reached Kerala, a day ahead of its schedule. The monsoon deficiency, which until early this week was 10 per cent, went down to six per cent today. The Southwest Monsoon gives 70 per rains to the country, where agriculture still remains a major contributor to the GDP.