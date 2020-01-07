Good news! India’s per-capita income rises 6.8 per cent to Rs 11,254 a month in FY20

In 2018-19, the monthly per-capita income had stood at Rs 10,534.

The country’s per-capita monthly income is estimated to have risen by 6.8 per cent to Rs 11,254 during 2019-20, government data on national income showed on Tuesday.

“The per-capita net national income during 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 1,35,050 showing a rise of 6.8 per cent as compared to Rs 1,26,406 during 2018-19 with the growth rate of 10.0 per cent,” according to the annual national income and GDP 2019-20 data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The per-capita income is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.

Poor performance of manufacturing and construction sectors is estimated to pull down the country’s economic growth to 11-year low of 5 per cent in 2019-20, according to first advance estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office.