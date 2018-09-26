​​​
  3. Good news! India’s economy on robust growth path as GST, demonetisation effects abate, says ADB

Good news! India’s economy on robust growth path as GST, demonetisation effects abate, says ADB

India's economy continues on a robust growth path, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Wednesday while maintaining the growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.3 per cent.

By: | Published: September 26, 2018 9:51 AM
Modi Govt 3 big decisions, MSME easy loan, financial inclusion index, jan dhan darshak app, PM modi, bank ATM, jobs in modi govt, finance minister, Arun Jaitley Growth remains stable across most of developing Asia due to robust domestic demand, buoyant oil and gas prices and a consolidation of India’s growth rebound, ADB said.  (Reuters)

India’s economy continues on a robust growth path, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Wednesday while maintaining the growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.3 per cent. However, depreciation of the rupee and volatile external financial markets pose challenges, the multilateral lending agency added, in an update of its flagship annual economic publication, the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2018.

Growth remains stable across most of developing Asia due to robust domestic demand, buoyant oil and gas prices and a consolidation of India’s growth rebound, it said. “But escalating trade tensions will test the region’s resilience, underscoring the importance of efforts to bolster trade ties among its countries,” it added.

On India, the report said its economy continues on a robust growth path. “Its growth forecasts are unchanged at 7.3 per cent for 2018 and 7.6 per cent for 2019 as the temporary effects of the demonetisation of large banknotes and the introduction of the national Goods and Services Tax abate as expected,” it said.

The report further said the impact of the rising oil prices is offset by robust domestic demand and rising exports, particularly of manufactures. “Depreciation of the rupee and volatile external financial markets pose challenges, as does accelerating inflation though tighter fiscal policy will help quell inflationary pressures,” said the report of the Manila-based development bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top