Good news! IMD pegs monsoon rainfall at 100% of LPA in this region; check which area will get most rainfall

Monsoon 2018: Rainfall in India for the 2018 southwest monsoon season is most likely to be normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, adding that the season rainfall is likely to be 100% of long period average (LPA) over North-West India. This is the 2nd Stage Long Range Forecast by the IMD Department.

” Monsoon season rainfall for the country as a whole is likely to be 97% of the LPA,” the IMD said. “Region-wise, the season rainfall is likely to be 100% of LPA over North-West India, 99% of LPA over Central India, 95% of LPA over South Peninsula and 93% of LPA over North-East India,” it added. In the month of July, the rainfall is likely to be normal, while in the month of August, it could be below average.

