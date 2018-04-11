Good news for senior citizens! Banks can’t deny pensions for lack of Aadhaar; here’s EPFO’s latest directive

Central Information Commission (CIC) also made same observation today.

In a major relief to senior citizens, EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) has asked all the pension-disbursing banks to not turn away pensioners for the want of Aadhaar. EPFO has issued circular to the heads of all pension-disbursing banks asking them to provide alternate options of identification in such cases, The Indian Express reported. There have been complaints about the pensioners being turned away for not possessing Aadhaar or Aadhaar fingerprint authentication not being successful due to poor fingerprint of the beneficiary or due to network/connectivity or other technical reasons, EPFO circular said. According to official data, there are 61.17 lakh central government pensioners in the country.

The banks should ensure they have some special arrangements for pensioners who lack Aadhaar and not be in a position to travel to the bank or an Aadhaar enrolment centre because of health issues or old age, the circular said. In such cases, ‘a paper life certificate’ must be accepted after collecting the Aadhaar enrolment application receipts, circular added. EPFO has also asked the banks to install iris scanners and fingerprint authentication mechanism for identity authentication. In these cases where iris or fingerprint authentication is no successful, banks must record the details of the pensioner in an ‘exception register.’

The details of exception granted alongwith paper life certificate, Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment ID etc will be contained in the he exception register. It maybe reviewed and audited periodically by bank’s senior management, EPFO said in its circular.

Meanwhile, the Central Information Commission (CIC) also noted today that pensioners can’t be turned away in name of Aadhaar linking. CIC made this observation on the plea filed by a Ahmednagar-resident who complained that she was denied pension by the postal department for want of a copy of Aadhaar.