Good news for home buyers! Modi govt gives green signal for 3.21 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana (Urban)

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved construction of 3,21,567 more affordable houses under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna(Urban), with an investment of Rs 18,203 crore, a government release said. (File Photo)

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved construction of 3,21,567 more affordable houses under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna(Urban), with an investment of Rs 18,203 crore, a government release said. The central assistance for the same will be Rs 4,752 crore. The approval was given at the 32th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, it said. The projects have been sanctioned across 523 cities across 14 states. Haryana has been sanctioned 70,671 houses in 55 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 7,261 crore. West Bengal got 59,929 houses in 86 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 2,431 crore. Rajasthan has been sanctioned 54,821 affordable houses in 48 cities with an investment of Rs 2,519 crore.

For Uttar Pradesh,39,683 houses in 121 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 1,059 crore have been sanctioned while for the approval is for Gujarat 35,851 houses in 19 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 2,204 crore. Mizoram got 15,798 houses in 16 towns with an investment of Rs 316 crore, Karnataka 11,941 affordable houses in 58 cities with an investment of Rs 605 crore and Maharashtra 10,639 houses in 15 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 863 crore.

In Madhya Pradesh, 5,426 houses in 11 cities with an investment of Rs 289 crore have been sanctioned while for Bihar it is 8,154 affordable houses in 10 cities with an investment of Rs 388 crore. Kerala’s sanctioned 5,073 houses in 32 cities and towns under the scheme will be get an investment of Rs 203 crore while Himachal Pradesh will get an investment of Rs 55 crore for 3,345 houses in 41 towns.