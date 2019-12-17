Good news for farmers; this state forms Rs 1000 crore welfare fund to boost agricultural income

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Image)

The Rajasthan government has constituted Rs 1,000 crore Farmers Welfare Fund to provide them a reasonable price for agricultural produce and boost their income. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the fund at ‘Kisan Sammelan’ held here on Tuesday on completion of one year of the present state government.

The welfare fund was announced by the chief minister in the Budget presented in July. “The fund has been created so that farmers get a reasonable price for agricultural produce, timely payment of subsidy, insurance claim settlement and timely interest-free loans, besides providing benefits in other farmer welfare schemes,” Gehlot said while addressing a gathering.

“I would appeal farmers to use new techniques and take benefits of government schemes so that farming becomes profitable,” he said. Reiterating his election manifesto promise, Gehlot said farmers aspiring to set up food processing unit will not have to change land use on up to 10 hectares land. Such units will get a total subsidy of Rs 2 crore, including Rs 1 crore subsidy on capital investment and Rs 1 crore on interest.

The Rajasthan Agro Processing, Agribusiness and Agri Export Promotion Policy-2019 was also released on the occasion. The policy’s objective is to encourage agro-processing, agricultural exports and increase farmers’ income in the state. The policy includes grants for setting up ware house, cold storage, collection centres and pack house.

It has provisioned a separate fund of Rs 500 crore in Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank to ensure bank loan to farmers, up to Rs 20 lakh grant every year on export of organic agri products and a grant of up to Rs 10 lakh on solar power plant. The chief minister said the state government will not let the burden of power tariff hike fall on farmers.

“Rajasthan government is providing power at 0.90 paise per unit tariff to farmers and is providing Rs 12,000 crore as subsidy. The power tariff are about to rise but I want to clear that government will not let the burden come on farmers. Government will bear the burden,” Gehlot said.

Referring to state government’s achievements in the first year, Gehlot said he and his cabinet colleagues have provided sensitive, transparent and accountable administration as expected by the people. In future also the government will always stand with the people in every happiness and sorrow, he said.

Gehlot also advocated a master plan for villages like cities.

“We have a dream of preparing a master plan of every village,” he said. The state government will also give 5 per cent subsidy on interest to farmers of Bhumi Vikas Bank who make timely payments of loans.

“Yesterday I have decided that 5 per cent subsidy in interest will be given to farmers who are timely repaying their loan to Bhumi Vikas Bank,” he added.