The Southwest Monsoon has hit most parts of Kerala and some parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said. This marks the arrival of the rainy season in the country. The MET department has said that the monsoon arrival may advance to parts of northeastern states and Karnataka in the next 48 hours. Since India’s agriculture is dependent on monsoon, a good rainfall bring good news for the agricultural sector.

