Good news & bad for Indian economy: It will still take this much longer to recover from slowdown woes

Even as the Indian economy has started to show signs of revival, it may take up to another one-and-a-half year to heal completely. This is due to the deep scar made by the current slowdown, which has prolonged more than it was previously anticipated. However, a majority of economists also believe that India’s GDP growth slowdown has nearly bottomed out. “Even though growth is likely to remain subdued in Q3 2019-20, data flowing in from several lead indicators have been encouraging,” said FICCI Economic Outlook Survey. The report has also cautioned that despite the promising numbers, a sustained economic recovery will take time to shape up, which can range anything between two to six quarters.

For optimism about revival, economists have cited reasons such as the higher amount of projects sanctioned by financial institutions, greater deployment of funds in fixed assets by corporations, an increase in government capex spending, and higher payouts to support rural income schemes.

On the contrary, continued weak consumer sentiments, lack of trust amongst lenders, worsening of global trade wars, and rising geopolitical tensions were cited as a major roadblock for growth. However, citing positive signals including de-escalation of US-China trade tensions, early resolution and a lower possibility of a no-deal BREXIT, accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks globally and better fiscal stimulus and policy support through 2019, the economists seemed hopeful of an improvement in global growth in 2020.

Specifically for India, the complex taxation system in the country has been pointed out as a hurdle in development. The FICCI report suggested that a greater focus on addressing the demand side concerns along with simplification of the taxation system is important to revive the economy. Meanwhile, the estimates in the report suggest that the GDP growth rate in Q3 FY20 will be 4.7 per cent, growth for 2019-20 is likely to be 5 per cent, and in FY21, the growth may slightly improve to 5.5 per cent.