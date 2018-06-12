Good news, and bad for Indian economy: Industrial output rises even as inflation surges to 4-month high

CPI inflation in April inched upward to 4.58% compared to 4.28% in March. (Image: Reuters)

CPI inflation jumped further in May to a four-month high to 4.87 percent as compared to 4.58 percent of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday, driven by higher fuel prices and a depreciating rupee. While April IIP came at 4.9 percent for this month as compared to 4.4 percent of the previous month. Reuters poll of more than 30 economists taken 4-8 June showed annual consumer price inflation likely increased to 4.83% in May, the highest since January and above April’s 4.58%.

CPI inflation in April inched upward to 4.58% compared to 4.28% in March, 4.44% in February, and is moving towards 5.07% mark recorded in January 2018. Last year, CPI hovered near 2% to below 5%.

Mounting price pressure is a concern for the RBI, with its own projections for inflation raised compared with the ones made in May.

On 6 June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate for the first time since 2014, by 25 basis points to 6.25%, as recent data showed significant increases for both inflation and growth. But the central bank kept its “neutral” policy stance unchanged.

The RBI revised up its inflation forecast to 4.7 percent for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March 2019, from the 4.4 percent it projected earlier.