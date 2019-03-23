India’s forex reserves up by $3.6 billion to $405.6 billion

By: | Updated: March 23, 2019 7:16 AM

The increase in foreign reserves could partly be attributed to rising investments by foreign investors in the Indian capital markets.

FCAs are maintained in major currencies like US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen. (Representational/Reuters)

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.6 billion to $405.64 billion as on March 15, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $258.8 million to $401.776 billion.
Foreign currency assets (FCA), which form a key component of reserves, rose by $3.54 billion to $377.773 billion.

FCAs are maintained in major currencies like US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Japanese yen. Movement in the FCA occurs mainly on account of purchase or sale of foreign exchange by the RBI, income arising out of the deployment of foreign exchange reserves, external aid receipts of the government and revaluation of assets.

ALSO READ: India among fastest growing large economies in the world, says IMF; here’s what’s needed to sustain growth

The increase in foreign reserves could partly be attributed to rising investments by foreign investors in the Indian capital markets. The net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in equity markets in March (till March 15) at $2.9 billion is highest in since January 2018. Indian debt markets have seen a positive inflow of $1.2 billion till March 15.

As per RBI data, foreign direct investments (FDI) for FY18 amounted to $37.366 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India’s forex reserves up by $3.6 billion to $405.6 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition