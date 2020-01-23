Global Talent Competitiveness Index: India advances 8 places to 72nd spot

India has moved up eight places to the 72nd position in the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index.
India has moved up eight places to the 72nd position in the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index that ranks nations on the ability to grow, attract and retain talent.
Source: Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2020 report.
Switzerland topped the list of 132 nations, followed by the US and Singapore.
