Global Power City Index: These 2 Chinese cities fall sharply on 44-city list; check how Indian cities fare

Global Power City Index 2018: The sharp fall in rankings of the two leading cities of China was partly due to revision of indicators. (Reuters)

Global Power City Index 2018: Two of China’s most appealing cities – Beijing and China – fell sharply on the global power city index 2018 as their reducing local economies affected their ability to attract people. While Beijing dropped to 23rd rank as against last year’s 13th, Shanghai ranked at 26th place, down from 15th, a list compiled by the Institute for Urban Strategies at Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation. India’s financial capital Mumbai is the lone Indian city to appear in the list at 43rd place ahead of the last standing Cairo.

The sharp fall in rankings of the two leading cities of China was partly due to revision of indicators. Beijing, scored 1,088.5 points in total, had low scores for business support services and traffic congestion – the newly added indicators this year.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex recoups 200 pts from day’s low, Nifty near 10,200; Infosys gains 3%

“Shanghai used to attract companies with its low corporate taxes but this strength is less prominent today,” said a press officer for Mori.

London is for the 7th consecutive year evaluated as the most powerful city on the list at number 1. The other cities to follow are Tokyo, Paris, and Singapore that remain unchanged from last year.

“London receives high ranks from all 5 actors, showing its comprehensive strength. Tokyo becomes 2 for Visitor with its world-class dining options,” the report said.

The cities are ranked in six categories namely economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility. The research used 70 indicators to evaluate the attractiveness of cities, including GDP growth rate, R&D spending and commitment to climate action.