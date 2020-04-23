  • MORE MARKET STATS

Global markets will punish India, may cut rating if RBI asked to fund govt borrowing, says former guv Subbarao

By: |
Updated: April 23, 2020 1:16:55 PM

Former central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao is the latest to weigh in with an argument against fiscal excesses.

Global markets, India,RBI, indian economy, budget deficit targets, gross domestic product, india borrowing plan, latest news on RBIChakravarthy Rangarajan, a former RBI governor, favors the RBI directly buying the government’s debt. “

Opinion is unanimous that India should spend its way out of the current crisis, but it’s the question of ‘how’ that divides the room. Former central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao is the latest to weigh in with an argument against fiscal excesses.

Subbarao says acting on calls for the Reserve Bank of India to directly fund the government’s borrowing will dent the central bank’s credibility and boost the case for a rating downgrade. Instead, he suggests India should commit a pre-determined amount of additional borrowing and plan to reverse the action once the crisis blows over.

Related News

“Global markets are much less forgiving of unconventional policies by emerging market central banks,” he wrote in an article in the Financial Times Thursday to support his case. “Only such explicitly affirmed fiscal restraint can retain market confidence in an emerging economy.”

Subbarao’s argument is in contrast to his predecessors. Chakravarthy Rangarajan, a former RBI governor, favors the RBI directly buying the government’s debt. “A large borrowing in a short time cannot be managed without monetizing.”

However, Subbarao seeks to differentiate between such actions by developed countries and emerging economies.

“Rich countries can afford to throw the kitchen sink at the crisis because they have the firepower and they issue debt in currencies that others crave,” Subbarao wrote. “But with their already parlous fiscal positions and nonconvertible currencies, emerging markets don’t have that luxury.”

India has already missed budget deficit targets for three straight years, and has pegged the shortfall for the current year at 3.5% of gross domestic product instead of the 3% mandated by law.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Global markets will punish India may cut rating if RBI asked to fund govt borrowing says former guv Subbarao
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No conflict if state cane prices higher than minimum fixed by Centre: Supreme Court
2Govt working on to address travails of migrant workers: Labour Secretary Heerala Samariya
3Relief Package 2.0: Wait gets longer as govt puts together a larger response