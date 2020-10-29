  • MORE MARKET STATS

Global firms, IIM-A submit bids for making UP $1-trillion economy by 2025

By:
October 29, 2020 8:28 AM

Bidders include Boston Consulting, Grand Thorton, Nangia and Co, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India and IIM-Ahmedabad.

Speaking to FE on condition of anonymity, a senior state government official said that a high-powered committee under the chief secretary would first short list the companies and then ask the short-listed companies to make a presentation

Top global management consultancy firms and India's top management institute are among eight bidders to have submitted their proposals to the Uttar Pradesh government to help make the state a $1-trillion economy in the next five years.

Speaking to FE on condition of anonymity, a senior state government official said that a high-powered committee under the chief secretary would first short list the companies and then ask the short-listed companies to make a presentation. “Thereafter, the technical bids would be opened and evaluated, followed by financial bids,” he said.

