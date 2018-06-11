Global Cities Index 2018: New York is world’s most influential city; where Delhi, Mumbai stand

India’s capital New Delhi came in at 58th position in Global Cities Index 2018, falling 4 places from last year’s ranking.

Global Cities Index: New York City came out on top as the ‘world’s most influential city,’ according to a latest report by AT Kearney, a global business-consulting firm. The firm ranks 135 cities based on current global standing and influence on the world. Notably, India’s capital New Delhi came in at 58th position, falling 4 places from last year’s ranking of 54, behind Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro. The best which New Delhi has managed to rank in the last 8 years is to rank at 48.

India’s financial capital Mumbai ranked ahead of New Delhi at the 52nd position, behind Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Philadelphia. The best ranking obtained by Mumbai was 45 in 2012. Notably, the Global Cities Index examines the current performance of cities based on 27 metrics spanning five dimensions: business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement. The Index also provides insights into the global reach, performance, and level of development of the world’s largest cities. “It also allows for the comparison of diverse cities and the identification of core strengths and distinctive differences,” AT Kearney said in the report.

Bangalore came in at the 78th position, way behind its best of 58 in 2012. The Global Cities Outlook evaluates a city’s potential based on the rate of change for 13 metrics across four dimensions: personal well-being, economics, innovation, and governance, noted the report. Chennai ranked at the 82nd spot, falling from 81 in the last year. Notably, another Indian city Hyderabad came in at the 84th position, even as cities Surat (125) and Ahmedabad (108) ranked below 100 in the overall index.

The major highlight in this year has been the rise of China’s cities. “China’s key cities have experienced greater progress than cities in the other regions of the world during the 10 years of A.T. Kearney’s Global Cities research; business activity remains the dominant factor, but human capital and cultural experience are also significant drivers of growth,” noted the report.