Gita Gopinath appointed as Chief Economist of IMF – Big proud moment for India!

It’s a big proud moment for India as an Indian has clinched a coveted post at prestigious International Monetary Fund.

In a major development, Gita Gopinath hathe s been appointed as Chief Economist of International Monetary Fund (IMF). The development comes after IMF in a statement confirmed that Gita Gopinath will succeed Maurice Obstfeld as IMF Chief Economist.

According to the information available on Harvard University’s website, “Gita Gopinath is the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and of Economics at Harvard University.” “Before coming to Harvard, she was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business,” the information adds.

According to the CV (available on Harvard University’s website) of Gita Gopinath:-

-She studied B.A. Economics (Honors) at Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College (1989-92)

-During 1992-94, she studied Masters in Economics at Delhi School of Economics

