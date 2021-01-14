  • MORE MARKET STATS

German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020

By: |
January 14, 2021 3:39 PM

Industry fell 9.7 per cent while services including cultural and sporting events, which have suffered widespread cancellations, fell 11.3 per cent.

germany economy, coronavirus impact on german economyThe pandemic downturn was smaller than that experienced during 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.7%.

The German economy shrank by 5 per cent in the pandemic year 2020, bringing to an end a decade of growth as lockdowns wiped out much business and consumer activity.

The pandemic downturn was smaller than that experienced during 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.7% The state statistics office Destatis said Thursday that only the construction sector showed an upturn as industry and services saw deep declines. Agriculture, financial services, real estate and information and communication suffered smaller declines.

Related News

Industry fell 9.7 per cent while services including cultural and sporting events, which have suffered widespread cancellations, fell 11.3 per cent.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wholesale inflation moderates to 1.22% in December as onion, potato prices ease
2China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535 billion
3India’s medium-term growth to slow to around 6.5% after initial rebound: Fitch