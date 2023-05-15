GENDER EQUALITY: What’s holding women back?

By Divya Prakash Joshi

Equity starts beyond our workplace. For a society to progress economically, socially and technologically, gender equality, especially in terms of equal opportunities, is an imperative. Women are making a significant contribution to the Indian economy with their participation in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. However, there is a need for more representation.

In India, where women constitute less than 20% of the workforce, studies indicate that the economic impact of achieving gender equality is estimated to be $700 billion of added GDP by 2025, and that the equal participation of women in the workforce will increase India’s GDP by 27%.

Also read: Leaders realise the need for upskilling in the development sector, here are the benefits

By providing the same opportunities to both men and women, we can achieve a sustainable path of development which ensures equal allocation of resources to everyone’s interests.

The gaping gender gap

India’s figures for women graduates in STEM are impressive at 43% as opposed to the United States (34%) and Canada (31%), and several other countries. But only 14% of Indian women in STEM are employed in research and development institutions.

As per a report by the World Bank on ‘The Equality Equation: Advancing the Participation of Women and Girls in STEM’ – women account for only 33% of researchers, 22% of professionals working in artificial intelligence and 28% of engineering students across the world. According to experts, this imbalance is due to deep-rooted social stigma, biases, discrimination, and expectations that influence the quality of education of girls and the opportunities offered thereafter.

The way forward

Many companies are already focusing on creating cultural and organisational changes to do their bit to increase inclusion, diversity and bring in equity (ID&E). Hiring more women may be a starting point, however, businesses must make an effort to make their workplaces truly inclusive by focusing on diversity right from the recruitment process to offering flexible and supportive employee benefits.

A diverse workforce brings unique perspectives to the table and an inclusive culture allows these unique perspectives to become unique solutions. To give an example, at Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad, we have a programme called Career 2.0 which encourages women to get back to work after a break. This is a return-ship programme and combines learning and development with the gaining of skills.

Also read: What to do after CBSE Class 10 results? Top 10 career options in India

Last year, the Women in Science & Engineering (WISE) employee resource group at MEIC, partnered with a Zilla Parishad school on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The WISE team engaged with students via activities to enhance their skills, encourage interest in engineering roles and make them ready for future employment opportunities. These are just examples of how we value our employees and encourage them to share their ideas.

The writer is vice president & site leader, Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Centre, Hyderabad