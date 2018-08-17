Surprise! India clocked over 10% GDP growth in 2 years of UPA era, shows government data

GDP surprise! Indian economy clocked over 10% growth in these 2 years of UPA government, shows new data (Image: IE)

Indian economy clocked over 10% growth in two years of the UPA government, before and after the global financial meltdown of 2008, the new GDP calculation shows. The GDP data released by the Ministry of Statistics based on new back series of 2011-12 as the base year, Indian economy clocked 10.23% and 10.78% growth in 2007-08 and 2010-11 respectively.

As per new calculation, India’s GDP growth was consistently over 8%, which slowed down during the financial crisis in 2008-09, and soon recovered back to 8%. The economic growth, however, fell drastically after 2010-11. The economic growth in the following years was 6.96%, 5.46% and 6.39% respectively.

Credit: MOSPI

In 2014, the then National Statistical Commission Chairman Pronab Sen said that the new series of national accounts with 2011-12 as base year would include more sectors. It was done to ascertain a more realistic picture of India’s GDP growth. Earlier, the base year was 2005-06.

The base year of calculation of national accounts is changed periodically to adjust to structural changes and to reflect the true picture of the macroeconomy of the country. This year, the Ministry of Statistics again changed the base year for GDP and IIP calculation to 2017-18.