GDP shocker: Indian economy Q4 GDP growth slows to 5.8%

The GDP grew at 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY19, even as the full fiscal 2019 saw a growth rate of 6.8 per cent, a 5-year low, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed. Analysts in CNBC TV18 polls estimated Q4 growth at 6.3 per cent. The numbers hold significance for new Modi government which was re-elected with a massive mandate in 2019 general elections, amid concerns of slowdown hitting the economy. In the second and first quarter of the previous fiscal, the economy grew at 7.1 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, logging 7.6 per cent for the first half of FY19. The GDP data highlight the overall economic growth of the economy over a particular period. It is the sum total of the value added of all the companies, sectors and individuals in the economy. The GDP growth is concerned with common man issues such as jobs, personal finance, and investments. In the latest research report, the country\u2019s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) predicted that the Q4FY19 would see growth moderating to 6.1-5.9 per cent. The GDP growth slowdown is likely to bog down the growth rate for full FY19 to below 7 per cent, the SBI Ecowrap added. Similarly, a report by rating agency India Ratings and Research estimated the GDP growth to print 6.9 per cent, marginally lower than CSO\u2019s advance estimate of 7 per cent. The government should take short-term measures to reverse the economic slowdown, it noted. The industry body FICCI, in its latest survey, estimate the fourth quarter GDP FY19 growth at 6.5 per cent. The GDP growth forecast by the industry body for fiscal 2020 stands at 7.1 per cent and the projection for FY21 has been kept at 7.2 per cent. Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister in Modi 2.0; here's what may have clicked for her RBI MPC The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut the repo rate in its upcoming June monetary policy to boost liquidity in the system amid slowdown fears. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the central bank may cut rates at the third consecutive meeting next month.