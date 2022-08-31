scorecardresearch

GDP Q1FY23 LIVE: India to release Apr-Jun economic report card; double digit growth eyed, economy fights Covid

India’s GDP data for April-June quarter of FY22 is scheduled to be released late in the day on Wednesday, 31 August

A Reuters poll of 51 economists estimated a 15.2% surge in economic output, faster than 4.1% growth rate in the preceding quarter.
GDP Q1FY23 LIVE: India’s GDP data for April-June quarter of FY22 is scheduled to be released late in the day on Wednesday, 31 August. Analysts see India’s economy growing in double digits in the first quarter of the fiscal on the back of pick up in the services sector. Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research, in its report, noted that India’s GDP growth in Q1 FY23 is expected to be at 15%-16% on an annualised basis due to favourable base effect along with continued recovery in the services sector. The recovery has likely been aided by pent-up demand (especially in sectors such as tourism, hospitality), normalised personal mobility and an expansive vaccination coverage. Similarly, Barclays estimates India’s economic growth to have accelerated to 16% on-year in the Apr-Jun quarter. A Reuters poll of 51 economists estimated a 15.2% surge in economic output, faster than 4.1% growth rate in the preceding quarter. If realised, this will also be the fastest pace of growth in a year. Key things to watch out would be private final consumption expenditure, investment and infrastructure (gross fixed capital formation), agriculture growth, manufacturing or industrial sector growth, and service sector growth.

15:48 (IST) 31 Aug 2022
India’s economic growth may rise to 16% on-year: Barclay’s

Barclays estimates India’s economic growth to have accelerated to 16% on-year in the Apr-Jun quarter. The firm expects India’s economy to show a full recovery from COVID in the quarter under review, with the services sector fully open, trade activity at a peak and domestic demand holding strong.

15:36 (IST) 31 Aug 2022
GDP Q1FY23: Double digit growth likely in first quarter, as economy fights back from Covid to full recovery

India is likely to report that the nation’s economy grew in double digits in the fiscal first quarter, mainly due to base effect, but also helped by consumption boost and demand improvement. Analysts estimate India’s GDP in April-June quarter grew as much as 16% on-year, as the economy staged a full recovery from Covid-led restrictions. Read full story

