GDP Q1FY23 LIVE: India to release Apr-Jun economic report card; double digit growth eyed, economy fights Covid

GDP Q1FY23 LIVE: India’s GDP data for April-June quarter of FY22 is scheduled to be released late in the day on Wednesday, 31 August. Analysts see India’s economy growing in double digits in the first quarter of the fiscal on the back of pick up in the services sector. Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research, in its report, noted that India’s GDP growth in Q1 FY23 is expected to be at 15%-16% on an annualised basis due to favourable base effect along with continued recovery in the services sector. The recovery has likely been aided by pent-up demand (especially in sectors such as tourism, hospitality), normalised personal mobility and an expansive vaccination coverage. Similarly, Barclays estimates India’s economic growth to have accelerated to 16% on-year in the Apr-Jun quarter. A Reuters poll of 51 economists estimated a 15.2% surge in economic output, faster than 4.1% growth rate in the preceding quarter. If realised, this will also be the fastest pace of growth in a year. Key things to watch out would be private final consumption expenditure, investment and infrastructure (gross fixed capital formation), agriculture growth, manufacturing or industrial sector growth, and service sector growth.

Live Updates