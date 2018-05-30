GDP Q4 numbers to be released tomorrow; what GDP is, how it impacts you

The GDP number for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2017-18 will be released tomorrow.

The GDP number for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2017-18 will be released tomorrow. The GDP number shows the overall economic growth of the country over a particular quarter or year. The GDP numbers will be released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for the fourth quarter of FY18 as well as the 2017-18 fiscal on Thursday. The full year GDP growth for FY18 is projected at 6.6%, lowest under the Narendra Modi government, as per the CSO data.

Last quarter, India showed a robust economic growth by jumping to 7.2% as compared with previous two quarters that clocked mere 5.7% growth in Q1 and 6.5% growth in Q2, mainly on the back of disruptions caused by demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and slow agricultural growth. A FICCI survey showed that India’s GDP growth in Q4 could be slightly lower than Q3 at 7.1%.

What GDP is:

The full form of GDP is Gross Domestic Product. GDP is the sum total of the value added of all the companies, sectors and individuals in the Indian economy. It is the primary indicator of the country’s health. In terms of GDP, India is currently a $2.3 trillion economy, 7th largest in the world.

How it impacts you:

Since GDP is the indicator of a country’s economic health, it has the impact on issues that concern you as well such as jobs, personal finance, and investments. When a country shows robust economic growth, the benefit trickles down to individuals whose per capita income or the average income earned per person is increased, subsequently leading to higher expenditure and a better standard of living.

A higher GDP growth also means either a higher level of activity and more efficient activity in key sectors such as manufacturing, services and agriculture. If there are higher activities, it means more job creation and more productivity. A lower GDP number indicates slow down in the economy, which means there are lesser investment and lesser job creation.