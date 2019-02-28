GDP growth slows down to 6.6% in Oct-Dec quarter; key things to know

The FY19 GDP growth estimates were revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent earlier.

India’s GDP growth in slowed to 6.6 per cent in October-December quarter of FY19, from 7 per cent a year ago, data released by Central Statistics Office. (CSO) on Thursday said. It comes below the Reuters poll forecast of more than 55 economists anticipating GDP growth of 6.9 per cent.

“Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2018-19 is likely to attain a level of Rs 141.00 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2017-18 of Rs 131.80 lakh crore, released on 31st January 2019. The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.2 per cent in 2017-18,” CSO said.

The GVA growth at 6.3 per cent versus 7.3 per cent.

Q2 FY19 GDP growth rates was revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.1 per cent earlier. Similarly, Q1 FY19 GDP growth revised to 8 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent earlier. The FY19 GDP growth estimates were revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent earlier.

Earlier last month, the CSO had estimated GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for this fiscal under its first advance estimates.The GDP growth for FY19 in the December policy was projected at 7.4 per cent (7.2-7.3 per cent in H2) and at 7.5 per cent for H1:2019-20, with risks somewhat to the downside.