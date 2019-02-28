GDP growth slows down to 6.6% in Oct-Dec quarter; key things to know

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 6:09 PM

The FY19 GDP growth estimates were revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent earlier., data released by the Central Statistics Office. (CSO) on Thursday said.

Government expects 7.5% GDP growth in FY20The FY19 GDP growth estimates were revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent earlier.

India’s GDP growth in slowed to 6.6 per cent in October-December quarter of FY19, from 7 per cent a year ago, data released by Central Statistics Office. (CSO) on Thursday said. It comes below the Reuters poll forecast of more than 55 economists anticipating GDP growth of 6.9 per cent.

“Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2018-19 is likely to attain a level of Rs 141.00 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2017-18 of Rs 131.80 lakh crore, released on 31st January 2019. The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.2 per cent in 2017-18,” CSO said.

The GVA growth at 6.3 per cent versus 7.3 per cent.

Also read: People’s small savings to the rescue again as government scrambles to bridge budget shortfall

Q2 FY19 GDP growth rates was revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.1 per cent earlier. Similarly, Q1 FY19 GDP growth revised to 8 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent earlier. The FY19 GDP growth estimates were revised to 7 per cent compared to 7.2 per cent earlier.

Earlier last month, the CSO had estimated GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for this fiscal under its first advance estimates.The GDP growth for FY19 in the December policy was projected at 7.4 per cent (7.2-7.3 per cent in H2) and at 7.5 per cent for H1:2019-20, with risks somewhat to the downside.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GDP growth slows down to 6.6% in Oct-Dec quarter; key things to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition