GDP FY22 estimate LIVE: Government to release advance growth estimate as Omicron threatens slowdown

GDP FY22 estimate LIVE: The government will announce advance GDP estimates for Financial Year 2021-22 today (7 January) amid concerns of an impending slowdown due to Omicron spread, and rising input costs. Government is likely to say that the GDP for FY22 will grow at 9.3 percent, compared to minus 7.3 percent last year, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. However, the nominal GDP is expected to grow much higher on the back of high WPI inflation. The poll expects nominal GDP to grow at 17 percent. The government releases advance GDP estimates numbers ahead of the Budget to calculate crucial figures such as tax collection estimates and fiscal deficit projections.
India is likely to overtake Japan as Asia's second-largest economy by 2030 when its GDP is also projected to surpass that of Germany and United Kingdom to rank as world's number three, IHS Markit said in a report. Currently, India is the sixth-largest economy in the world, behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK. India's nominal GDP measured in USD terms is estimated to rise from $2.7 trillion in 2021 to $8.4 trillion by 2030,” IHS Markit Ltd said.
The Omicron variant spread will impact the January-March quarter GDP by 0.40 per cent and shave off 0.10 per cent from the FY22 growth, as many states resort to restrictions to limit infections. “Curbs in various forms such as reducing the capacity of market/market complexes and night/weekend curfews to check human mobility/contact have already started in several states, which are impacting economic activities,” India Ratings and Research said in a note. For the entire FY22, the GDP is expected to clock a growth rate of 9.3 per cent, 0.10 per cent lower than what was estimated earlier.
The country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to maintain a 9 pc growth rate in fiscal 2022 and 2023, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Indian economy grew at 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as against a growth of 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter.
After having witnessed a sequential improvement in Q2FY22, due to pent-up demand, it appears that the growth rates in the third and fourth quarters need a downward revision. An apparent third wave, rising international crude oil prices, mineral products, steadily increasing costs of raw materials and freight rates, disruptions in semiconductor supply, and coal and power supply are likely to slow down the growth momentum, said Brickwork Ratings.
Fitch Ratings cut India’s economic growth forecast to 8.4 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, saying the rebound after the second wave of COVID infections has been subdued than expected. Fitch, which had previously forecast a GDP growth of 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), however, raised the economic growth projection for the next financial year (FY23) to 10.3 per cent from previously forecast 10 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of India has maintained its GDP growth projects for this fiscal year at 9.5% but cautioned that economic recovery is not yet strong enough to be self-sustaining and durable. In an address after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said managing a durable, strong and inclusive recovery is the central bank's mission. “The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22 consisting of 6.6% in Q3 and 6.0% in Q4 of 2021-22,” he said.
The progress in vaccination promised broad steady progress in an economic revival, and the economy was poised to achieve 9.5% growth projected by the RBI. However, the fast spread of the Omicron variant, heralding the third wave of the pandemic, has added to the uncertainty and insecurity and threatens to disrupt progress in the broad-based recovery.
-Brickwork Ratings
The third wave of the pandemic, which has seen a massive spike in infections after the more infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appeared, is likely to shave 40 bps off the fourth quarter GDP growth that may print in at 4.5-5 per cent, warns Icra Ratings.