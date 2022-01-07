GDP FY22 estimate LIVE: Government to release advance growth estimate as Omicron threatens slowdown

4:44 (IST) 7 Jan 2022

Omicron to hit Q4 GDP by 0.40%

The Omicron variant spread will impact the January-March quarter GDP by 0.40 per cent and shave off 0.10 per cent from the FY22 growth, as many states resort to restrictions to limit infections. “Curbs in various forms such as reducing the capacity of market/market complexes and night/weekend curfews to check human mobility/contact have already started in several states, which are impacting economic activities,” India Ratings and Research said in a note. For the entire FY22, the GDP is expected to clock a growth rate of 9.3 per cent, 0.10 per cent lower than what was estimated earlier.